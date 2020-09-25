3 Champion football coaches now test positive for COVID-19 after athletes’ positive test

Champion’s varsity football game against Brookfield has been postponed and rescheduled

(WKBN) – Three football coaches at the Champion Local School District have now tested positive for COVID-19 after two athletes’ positive tests earlier this week.

Superintendent John Grabowski wrote in a letter to parents and staff that all students who may have been exposed to the virus have already been contacted and will be quarantining for the required 14 days.

Earlier this week, athletic programs were canceled following an athlete’s positive COVID-19 test.

Grabowski said the district will continue to communicate with the Trumbull County Health Department.

Champion’s varsity football game against Brookfield has been postponed and rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 23.

