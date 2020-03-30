2 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Columbiana County prison

28 inmates and 24 staff members at prisons across the country have tested positive for the coronavirus

ELKTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that two inmates at the Federal Correctional Institution in Elkton have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Monday afternoon, the Federal Bureau of Prisons stated on their website that 28 inmates and 24 staff members at prisons across the country have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons also states that they will continue to update their dashboard at 3 p.m. every day with the latest COVID-19 data from the BOP’s Office of Occupational Health and Safety.

The Ohio Department of Health stated that there were 1,933 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ohio on Monday.