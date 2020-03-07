2 more presumptive coronavirus cases confirmed; now 4 total

Breaking News
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The governor of Pennsylvania has announced two more presumptive cases of the new coronavirus, making a total of four in the commonwealth so far.

Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement Saturday evening that both individuals “are from Montgomery County, have mild symptoms, are in isolation at home and were exposed to an area of the United States” where the virus is present.

On Friday, officials confirmed the first two cases in Delaware and Wayne counties.

Both were also described as mild cases of people in isolation in their homes. Officials have said more Pennsylvania cases can be expected in coming days and weeks.

