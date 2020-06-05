2 local entertainment centers excited to reopen; 1 still figuring out social distancing

Youngstown Skate is ready to go but OH WOW! has some things to figure out first

(WKBN) – Certain entertainment facilities are allowed to reopen next Wednesday, June 10. We talked with two local businesses, one that is ready to reopen and one that is not there quite yet.

According to general manager John Muransky, Youngstown Skate in Boardman is ready to go.

“My phone started ringing yesterday afternoon. As soon as we put it on Facebook that the rink could open up, I probably got 12 parties booked that were canceled,” he said.

Muransky said he’s excited to reopen, so he’s making sure he’s staying on top of the safety guidelines.

“We’ll have our snack bar open. Our snack bar seating has been separated so they are not getting close together, they’re more than six feet apart. Same way going into the line to get their food and drinks at the snack bar, be separated by six feet,” he said.

Muransky said he will be reminding people to keep distant from each other while they are skating.

Over in Youngstown, OH WOW! Children’s Center founder Suzanne Barbati said she’s thrilled about Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement, but they’re not ready to reopen their doors just yet.

“What we’re concerned about is the limit of the number of people who can come into the building and how we manage that traffic flow,” she said.

Barbati said on a rainy day, OH WOW! can expect to see 300-400 people, which can be an issue because of social distancing protocols.

“How do you manage that? How do you take 10 people at a time and then you take 10 more when that 10 leaves? We haven’t quite figured that out yet,” she said.

OH WOW! does not have a reopening date at this time, but in the meantime, they are providing virtual programs to keep kids busy at home.