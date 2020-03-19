Pennsylvania closing all ‘non-life-sustaining’ businesses by the end of the day

Pennsylvania reported another big jump in confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN/AP) — On Thursday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all businesses considered “non-life-sustaining” to close their physical locations by 8 p.m.

This is to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Enforcement actions against businesses that do not comply will begin Saturday.

The following are considered “life-sustaining” businesses and will stay open, according to WPXI in Pittsburgh:

Grocery stores

Pharmacies

Gas stations

Beer distributors

Transit and transportation systems

Taxi services

WPXI is reporting food establishments can still offer carryout, delivery and drive-thru.

Pennsylvania reported another big jump in confirmed coronavirus cases. The state department of health reported 180, up 40%.

Meanwhile, Wolf’s administration said it created a waiver process to keep open child care centers that serve families of health care workers and first responders on the front lines of fighting the coronavirus.

On Monday, Wolf ordered child care centers to close, with narrow exceptions.

Unemployment compensation filings eased off a bit in Pennsylvania. Wednesday’s claims hit 54,000, a day after reaching 70,000, according to the state department of labor and industry.