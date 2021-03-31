15 million J&J vaccine doses lost due to factory error, report says

(NEXSTAR) – Human error led to a mistake at a Baltimore manufacturing plant that ruined roughly 15 million future doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the New York Times reports.

Workers at Emergent BioSolutions, the manufacturer for AstraZeneca and J&J, conflated the main ingredients for coronavirus vaccines, according to the paper. The J&J doses that are being distributed across the U.S. now were all created in the Netherlands under federal approval, so the error won’t effect the current flow of vaccines.

The mistake will, however, affect the planned scaling of vaccine delivery from the Baltimore plant, according to the Times, which was projected to produce tens of millions of doses in April.

In a statement to Nexstar, Johnson & Johnson said they have been performing “test runs and quality checks” at the plant, which they said is still awaiting authorization to “manufacture drug substance for our COVID-19 vaccine.” The company said the spoiled batch “was never advanced to the filling and finishing stages of our manufacturing process.”

J&J did not say how many doses would have been created by that batch and did not immediately respond to a question about whether or not the batch that failed quality control would have ultimately been delivered to Americans if it wasn’t compromised.

“This is an example of the rigorous quality control applied to each batch of drug substance,” the statement read. “The issue was identified and addressed with Emergent and shared with the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA).”

The company says it is pleased to have delivered “enough single-shot vaccines by the end of March to enable the full vaccination of more than 20 million people in the United States” and plans to deliver 100 million single-shot doses by the end of May.

Emergent Biosolutions did not respond to requests for comment.

See the full statement from Johnson & Johnson below: