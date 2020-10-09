10 local school districts report new cases of COVID-19, according to state health department

Coronavirus

A total of 13 students and six staff members have tested positive across Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Champion Schools, PreK through 8th grade

(WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health updated the number of COVID-19 cases in schools across the state. In all, 10 local districts are reporting new cases.

A total of 13 students and six staff members have tested positive across Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

Champion Schools in Trumbull County is hardest-hit district right now.

Mahoning County

  • Austintown: 1 staff
  • Poland: 2 student, 1 staff
  • Ursuline: 1 student

Trumbull County

  • Brookfield: 1 student
  • Champion: 6 students, 1 staff
  • Liberty: 1 student
  • McDonald: 1 student, 1 staff
  • Southington: 1 staff

Columbiana County

  • Beaver Local: 1 student
  • United Local: 1 staff

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com