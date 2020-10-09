10 local school districts report new cases of COVID-19, according to state health department

(WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health updated the number of COVID-19 cases in schools across the state. In all, 10 local districts are reporting new cases.
A total of 13 students and six staff members have tested positive across Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.
Champion Schools in Trumbull County is hardest-hit district right now.
Mahoning County
- Austintown: 1 staff
- Poland: 2 student, 1 staff
- Ursuline: 1 student
Trumbull County
- Brookfield: 1 student
- Champion: 6 students, 1 staff
- Liberty: 1 student
- McDonald: 1 student, 1 staff
- Southington: 1 staff
Columbiana County
- Beaver Local: 1 student
- United Local: 1 staff
