1 state added, 1 state falls off Ohio’s travel advisory list

South Carolina is back on Ohio's travel advisory list and Florida has dropped off

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – South Carolina is back on Ohio’s travel advisory list and Florida has dropped off.

A new list updated Wednesday from the Ohio Department of Health shows there are four states on Ohio’s travel advisory list: (includes COVID-19 positivity rate)

Mississippi – 27%

South Carolina – 21.1%

Texas – 16.3%

Idaho – 16.1%

Those entering Ohio after traveling to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

What to Do During Self-Quarantine

Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever, as well as other symptoms including cough, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea. If fever and/or symptoms develop, call your medical provider.

Remain at home and avoid all in-person activities. This includes work, grocery stores and pharmacies, public events and public places.

If you live in a home with other people who did not travel with you, stay in a separate room. If this is not possible, wear a face mask when you are in the same room and stay at least six feet away from others.

Do not leave home except to seek medical care. If you need to see a provider for reasons other than a medical emergency, please call in advance and discuss the care you need.

In the event of a medical emergency, call 911. Indicate that you are in home quarantine for novel coronavirus exposure. Keep a face mask on until you are asked by a health care provider to remove it.

Do not have visitors in your home.

Do not use public transportation, taxis or ride-shares.

More headlines from WKBN.com: