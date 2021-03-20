1.4 million fully vaccinated in Pa. as over 4,200 new COVID-19 cases reported

That brings the statewide total to 984,515 cases and 24,774 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 4,213 positive cases of COVID-19 and 33 new deaths since Friday’s report, when 3,455 new cases and 35 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 984,515 cases and 24,774 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 1,548 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 317 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,600 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 – March 11 stood at 5.7%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 120,893 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,047,016 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 68,850 resident cases of COVID-19 and 14,057 cases among employees, for a total of 82,907 cases at 1,564 distinct facilities. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,830 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 26,036 of the total cases are among health care workers.

Vaccine highlights

Vaccine providers have administered 4,169,215 total vaccine doses as of Saturday, March 20.

1,474,080 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 83,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,309,454 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.