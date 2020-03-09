Skip to content
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Coronavirus
Limited fans allowed: OHSAA regional, state finals making adjustments due to coronavirus
Two voting locations in Mahoning County are moving
Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/10
Red Cross asking for blood donations, amid coronavirus outbreak and flu season
Jewish Community Center takes precautions after staff member attends same conference as COVID-19 patient
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Coronavirus Video
Countries add new precautions against virus
Video
Your mindset may make that virus seem riskier
Video
President Trump defends coronavirus response
Video
First US coronavirus case of unknown origin
Video
CDC offers glimpse into new virus response center
Video
Evacuee in Texas is 15th US coronavirus case
Video
Coronavirus Deaths Top SARS
Video
WHO Declares Health Emergency
Video
Second U.S. Case of Coronavirus Confirmed
Video
WHO: Virus outbreak is 'emergency in China'
Video
Chicago woman with coronavirus in good condition
Video
Health Ministry:Virus seems less serious than SARS
Video
More Coronavirus Headlines
Mercy Health postpones annual Health Day in light of virus cases in Ohio
CVS waives medication delivery fee in response to COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak
Three cases of coronavirus exposure being investigated at Shawnee State University
COVID-19 at a glance: What to expect
Ohio Secretary of State moves some polling locations due to coronavirus concerns
Pearl Jam postpones first leg of tour over virus concerns
Due to coronavirus fears, Ohio State suspends face-to-face instruction, moving classes online
Video
Infected cruise ship unloads passengers in California
Video
Italian premier locks down entire country to stop virus
NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS closing locker rooms amid virus scare
Trending on WKBN.com
D.C. priest tests positive for coronavirus
Limited fans allowed: OHSAA regional, state finals making adjustments due to coronavirus
Suspect facing charges after Boardman Dollar General employee’s fingernail gets ripped off
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 15 now being tested for COVID-19, 2 in Franklin County
Some Ohio universities temporarily stopping face-to-face classes to prevent coronavirus spread