Coronavirus in the US: Here’s what happened Monday

Tracking the virus:

In another grim milestone, the coronavirus death toll in the United States has surpassed 10,000.

There were over 367,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country Monday evening – more than double the tally of Spain, the country with the second-most cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Wisconsin to hold primary election: Voters must choose between casting a ballot or abiding by warnings from public health officials after conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justices overturned a decision by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to postpone the election amid the pandemic.

Americans advised to avoid grocery stores: Americans are strongly advised to avoid going out — even for essential activities like grocery shopping or picking up prescriptions — as the coronavirus pandemic is expected to hit a deadly apex in the next two weeks.

Auto insurance companies return $800M because no one is driving: Two insurers — Allstate and American Family Insurance — announced Monday they will give back about $800 million to their auto insurance customers because people are driving far less during the coronavirus crisis.

See the year’s biggest, brightest supermoon while physically distancing: The so-called “super pink moon” will be visible starting Tuesday evening.