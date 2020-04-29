Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Gov. DeWine plans briefing to discuss latest COVID-19, plan to reopen Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are holding a briefing to discuss the latest efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in Ohio.

As of Tuesday, there are 16,769 cases reported, leading to 3,340 hospitalizations and 799 deaths. Of those hospitalized, 1,004 required intensive care.

Tuesday, Governor DeWine addressed the mandatory mask requirement announced Monday for people shopping in businesses. He acknowledged that some people find the idea offensive. DeWine said masks will no longer be mandated for customers in a retail setting, but rather strongly recommended.

Businesses will have the ability to turn customers away for not wearing a mask.

Timeline for phase one of reopening Ohio:

Despite the May 1 date of a gradual economic reopening, K-12 school buildings in Ohio will stay closed for the remainder of the academic year, and graduations will be held as virtual commencement ceremonies.