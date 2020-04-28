Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 16,769 cases, 799 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A day after providing details about how the state will gradually reopen, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are holding a briefing to discuss the latest efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in Ohio.

As of Tuesday, there are 16,769 cases reported, leading to 3,340 hospitalizations and 799 deaths. Of those hospitalized, 1,004 required intensive care.

Monday, the governor said the reopening of Ohio will start on May 1 with healthcare services. Dentists and veterinarians can also move forward with services on May 1.

Timeline for phase one of reopening Ohio:

Governor DeWine said he is prepared to hear criticism from both sides of the issue. Some will say he is opening the state too soon, others will say he has already waited too long. He says he hopes he has found the ‘sweet spot’ in the middle.

Despite the May 1 date of a gradual economic reopening, K-12 school buildings in Ohio will stay closed for the remainder of the academic year, and graduations will be held as virtual commencement ceremonies.

A new poll released Monday shows Ohioans support DeWine but worry about the timeline of reopening Ohio,