Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Gov. DeWine to hold briefing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor DeWine will hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon to discuss the latest on the state’s response to coronavirus and efforts to reopen Ohio’s economy.

The briefing will happen at 2 p.m. and can be streamed live right here.

As of Monday, there are a total of 38,837 (+361) cases reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 2,404 (+27) deaths and 6,550 (+53) hospitalizations. Of the hospitalizations, 1,668 (+11) were ICU admissions.

The Department of Health adds the data as soon as it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

June 10 is the next big day for business openings in Ohio.

Opening June 10