Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 42,010 cases, 2,597 deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Husted are scheduled to give an update on the status of the coronavirus and the state’s response Tuesday at 2 p.m.

As of Tuesday, a total of 42,010 cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 2,597 deaths and 7,007 hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 1,784 were to the ICU.

The Department of Health says the data as soon as it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Governor DeWine announced Tuesday the death of a state corrections officer 62-year-old Terry Loomis, the fifth COVID-19-related death of a prison employee in the state

DeWine also discussed Ohio’s R0, the measure of how fast the virus spreads from one person to another. He says if the number increases above one, we need to look into that area of the state. He said the numbers seen across Ohio are not alarming, most are around 1.

That means one person infects one person. DeWine says they will continue to watch the movement of that number.

Governor DeWine says more pop up testing is continuing today and announcing several other locations that will be coming. This as they try to set up testing sites that will serve minority communities. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) June 16, 2020

Tuesday is the first day Ohio has needed to borrow money for unemployment benefits. The state has requested a $3.1 billion line of credit from the federal government to fill the gap.

Governor DeWine reminding churches and houses of worship to be cautious. They were never closed because of an order but as they resume in person services he is recommending people look at the state's best practices. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) June 16, 2020

Lt. Governor Jon Husted discussed the issue of unemployment fraud. Husted says there have been cases of fraud against unemployment and those receiving it.

Husted said there have been around 3,000 people who attempted to claim unemployment on behalf of someone who was still working. He said there have also been instances of unemployment recipients receiving fraudulent overpayment notices.

Testing sites will be available throughout the state, according to DeWine. To find location, go to coronavirus.ohio.gov.