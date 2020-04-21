Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Gov. DeWine, Dr. Acton to hold daily briefing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the status of the state’s coronavirus response and plans to reopen Ohio’s economy.

The briefing will happen around 2 p.m., shortly after the state releases its daily case number update. You can stream live right here.

As of Monday, there are 12,919 cases reported in Ohio, leading to 509 deaths. A total of 2,653 have been hospitalized, 798 in critical care.

During Monday’s news conference, DeWine announced that K-12 school buildings in Ohio would remain closed through the end of the school year. DeWine said no decision has been made yet regarding the start of the next school year.