Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Gov. DeWine news conference set for 2pm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, along with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be providing an update at 2pm about to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Tuesday, a total of 42,422 cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 2,611 deaths and 7,051 hospitalizations.

The Department of Health says the data is added as soon as it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

On Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine discussed Ohio’s R0, the measure of how fast the virus spreads from one person to another. He says if the number increases above one, they will need to look into that area of the state. He said the numbers seen across Ohio are not alarming and most are around one, meaning one person infects one person. DeWine says they will continue to watch the movement of that number.