Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Gov. DeWine cancels press conference

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor DeWine will not hold a briefing Thursday on coronavirus in Ohio out of respect for George Floyd memorial service, rather the Ohio Department of Health and his offices will released the latest data available on cases in Ohio shortly before 2 p.m.

As of Wednesday, there are a total of 36,792 (+442) cases reported in Ohio, leading to 2,299 (+41) deaths and 6,251 (+75) hospitalizations. Of those hospitalized, 1,604 (+21) required intensive care.

The Department of Health adds the data as soon as it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton last held a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Governor DeWine said Tuesday they have been working with the Department of Education on reopening Ohio schools. The state fully intends to have school in the fall. The start dates is up to individual boards of education.

The state is working on a broad outline of health guidelines for schools.

DeWine also announced that all surgeries in Ohio can resume. Facilities must continue to monitor their PPE stockpile. The use of telehealth is still encouraged whenever possible.

Daycares in Ohio were officially allowed to reopen Sunday, as long as they follow guidelines by the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

At last Thursday’s briefing, DeWine announced the state is expanding its criteria for who can get tested for coronavirus. He also touched on the role of pharmacists, as they are at the front line of our health care system. DeWine said the Ohio Pharmacy Board will allow pharmacists to order and administer COVID-19 tests in Ohio.

Starting June 8, assisted living facilities and intermediate care facilities for people with developmental disabilities can allow outside visitation in Ohio. As for visitation in nursing homes, DeWine says we’re not there yet. DeWine said they will continue to lift restrictions slowly if things go well. Facilities will be asked to create a plan for social distancing, masks and taking the temperature of visitors.