Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 47,651 cases, 2,772 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has scheduled a 2pm news conference to provide an update on the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.

As of June 25, a total of 47,651(+892) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 2,772(+17) deaths and 7,502(+55) hospitalizations. Of the hospitalizations, 1,897(+11) were ICU admissions.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Governor DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine were tested for COVID-19 during Tuesday’s press conference for COVID-19 by a member of the Ohio National Guard.

Also Tuesday, Dr. Sara Bode from Nationwide Children’s Hospital spoke at the coronavirus briefing about the steep decline in children visiting hospitals and receiving vaccines during the past few months.

“We’ve seen a very sharp decline since March in the number of kids that have come in for vaccinations across the state,” Dr. Bode said.

Dr. Bode said the rates are down about 40 percent from what is typical this time of this year. She added there has been a drop of 8,000 vaccines per month in Franklin County in March and April and reminded parents and guardians to have their children up to date on their vaccinations.