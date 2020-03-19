Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 119 confirmed cases in the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Dept. of Health (ODH) Director Dr. Amy Acton, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will give an update on the response to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ohio. at approximately 2:30 p.m.

As of Thursday, there are 119 confirmed cases in Ohio, 33 are hospitalized.

There are cases in the following counties:

Ashland (1)

Belmont (2)

Butler (8)

Clark (1)

Coshocton (2)

Cuyahoga (53)

Darke (1)

Delaware (2)

Franklin (10)

Geauga (1)

Hamilton (1)

Huron (1)

Lake (2)

Lorain (6)

Lucas (1)

Mahoning (5)

Medina (5)

Miami (1)

Montgomery (1)

Richland (1)

Stark (5)

Summit (6)

Trumbull (2)

Tuscarawas (1)

Governor DeWine is calling for all Ohioans to fly their flags as a show of solidarity as the state and the country deals with the pandemic.

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor is calling on local courts to take steps to minimize face to face contact in the justice system. She is also asking judges to set lower bonds to reduce jail populations.

“I urge judges to use their discretion to release people held in jail, and release incarcerated individuals, who are in a high-risk category for being infected with the virus,” O’Connor stated.

According to Ohio Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran, an order is forthcoming expanding access to telehealth services.

This way patients can contact a doctor without leaving the home, they also don't need to be an established patient to see a doctor. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) March 19, 2020

Corcoran says this is an important way to take pressure off hospitals and emergency rooms.

Late Thursday morning, Governor DeWine announced around 300 members of the Ohio National Guard will be activated to help with the humanitarian response to the crisis.

At Thursday’s press conference, the governor and ODH Director Acton will be joined by Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, Ohio Dept. of Aging Director Ursel McElroy, Ohio Dept. of Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran, and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Kimberly Hall.