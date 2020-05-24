Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 31,911 cases, 1,969 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Sunday, there are 31,911(+503) cases reported across the state, leading to 1,969(+13) deaths and 5,476(+39) hospitalizations. Of the hospitalizations 1,438 were ICU admissions.

The Department of Health adds the data as soon as they are informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

On Friday, Governor Mike DeWine announced Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton had signed three orders, including guidance on reopening gyms, guidance on conducting sports, and the use of schools for use as day camps.

DeWine is not scheduled to hold a news briefing Sunday.

Lt. Governor Husted began the Thursday’s news conference by announcing bowling alleys, miniature golf, and batting cages in the state can reopen May 26, as long as they follow proper protocols.

Husted also announced that skills training for all sports, including football and basketball, can begin May 26.

Husted also announced that beginning June 1, wedding venues and banquet halls in Ohio can resume business with the following restrictions:

6 feet between tables

no congregating

crowd sizes limited to 300 people

The COVID-19 pandemic has shined a light on the disparities in health among the race, and Gov. Mike DeWine announced several steps the state is taking to help address those disparities.

DeWine unveiled two new tools at coronavirus.ohio.gov. The first is a map to see county level data by race and ethnic background. A second map shows the “Ohio Opportunity Index” so they can track where resources are needed.

“It should not matter where you live or what race you are,” said DeWine. “We have an obligation to help them.”

DeWine said Thursday a new position within the Ohio Department of Health — the Deputy Director of Social Determinants of Health and Opportunity — will focus on community conditions that affect health, well-being, and economic vitality.

DeWine also said that in order to support both health departments in their efforts to fight the COVID-19 coronavirus and the disproportionate impact on minorities in Ohio, there will be a significan increase the number of public health workers who can help notify Ohioans of possible exposure to the virus.

On Wednesday, DeWine announced three orders were signed by Acton, including one that partially rescinds the April 30 Stay Safe Ohio Order, and another that issues a series of health advisories.

Last week, the DeWine administration laid out the following scheduled through the end of May for reopening remaining businesses across the state: