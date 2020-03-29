Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 1,653 cases, 29 deaths; DeWine addresses FDA mask decision

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced he will be having a news conference Sunday to discuss the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in the state and the FDA’s decision to limit Battelle’s mask sterilizing technology.

During Saturday’s news conference, DeWine stated that there would not be a news conference Sunday.

However, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision to allow Columbus-based Battelle to sterilize only 10,000 surgical masks in Ohio each day, DeWine announced he and Lt. Governor Jon Husted would be holding a news conference after all.

DeWine announced on Twitter that he had talked to President Donald Trump, who said he’ll do everything he can to get it approved Sunday.

The news conference is scheduled for 2pm. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is not scheduled to attend.

As of Sunday, there were 1,653 cases reported in Ohio, 403 leading to hospitalizations and 29 deaths.