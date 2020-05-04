Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 20,474 cases reported, 1,056 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are scheduled to give an update on the status of the Coronavirus and the state’s response at 2 p.m.

As of Monday, there are 20,474 cases reported in Ohio, leading to 3,809 hospitalizations and 1,056 deaths. Of those hospitalized, 1,090 required intensive care.

Governor DeWine said within the next several days, they will announce a date for the reopening of restaurants, along with protocols that will need to be put in place.

DeWine said as we head into the next phase of reopening, they are focusing on the ‘how’ and relying on those who do the work every day.

Governor DeWine says they are now following a 21 day trend, previously it was a five day trend on the dashboard. He said this will give us a better idea of what our numbers are doing.

DeWine addressed demonstrations outside the Statehouse. He said he does not normally comment on demonstrators. He has been in office for a long time and has demonstrators come out against him many times. He said it’s something he’s used to and something he respects.

While DeWine said he is fair game, “It’s not fair game to disrespect the news media, to be obnioxious to the news media.”

He also addressed demonstrations outside the home of Dr. Amy Acton, saying that he is the elected official, and the buck stops with him.

Governor DeWine says "I'm fair game", what is not fair game is to disrespect the news media. He also says "I'm the elected official" when you don't like the policy demonstrate against me but to bother the family of Dr. Acton is not fair.

DeWine also announced that over the next month, Ohio will greatly expand testing capacity, thanks to a partnership with Thermo Fisher and Roe Dental Lab.

Last week, I announced that over the next month we are expanding our testing capacity in #Ohio thanks to a new partnership with @ThermoFisher and @RoeDentalLab for steady supplies of reagent and swabs. This expanded testing is key to protecting Ohioans.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted said Bureau of Motor Vehicles Deputy Registrar locations will not reopen until later this month. There is no fixed date. Husted said they are looking into ways to reopen all facilities while maintaining social distancing.

Monday, more businesses were allowed to get back to work under phase one of Ohio’s reopening plan.

Manufacturing, distribution, and construction projects that were closed under Ohio’s previous stay-at-home order as well as general offices were permitted to reopen Monday.

Husted said people who file 1099 tax forms can apply for unemployment under the federal CARES Act, which did set up unemployment for those individuals. However, Husted said those people may be waiting to get their benefits.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have a system for that, so we have to build a brand new one,” he said. “Now we’er at the point you can apply, people have been doing that for a little over a week.”

Benefits for those people should be processed and sent out by mid-May, the lieutenant governor said.

Timeline for phase one of reopening Ohio: