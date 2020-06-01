Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 35,984 cases, 2,206 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The latest number of cases of COVID-19 in the state have been released by the Ohio Department of Health.

As of Monday, 35,984 cases and 2,206 deaths were reported to date in Ohio with 6,112 hospitalizations and 1,569 ICU admissions.

The Department of Health adds the data as soon as it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Governor Mike DeWine is not scheduled to hold a news conference Monday in regards to COVID-19.

At Thursday’s briefing, DeWine announced the state is expanding its criteria for who can get tested for coronavirus. He also touched on the role of pharmacists, as they are at the front line of our health care system. DeWine said the Ohio Pharmacy Board will allow pharmacists to order and administer COVID-19 tests in Ohio.

DeWine then announced that testing for coronavirus in nursing homes will start Monday.

Starting June 8, assisted living facilities and intermediate care facilities for people with developmental disabilities can allow outside visitation in Ohio. As for visitation in nursing homes, DeWine says we’re not there yet. DeWine said they will continue to lift restrictions slowly if things go well. Facilities will be asked to create a plan for social distancing, masks and taking the temperature of visitors.