Coronavirus in Ohio: Gov. DeWine orders senior centers, senior daycare centers to close

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Senior centers and senior daycare centers have been ordered closed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

During a Friday update, DeWine said the centers will close at the end of business on Monday, March 23.

The governor said the centers have been told the closure was coming, so they’ve had time to get other plans are in place o make sure seniors get the care they need.

DeWine said the centers are closing due to the vulnerability of the senior population to the coronavirus.

“Again, our grave concern is about the danger of those seniors being together and the spread of disease,” he said. “Spread of this virus. So these will also be closing on Monday. We’ve been telling providers this day is coming.”

Senior center services like lunch and transportation will continue during the closure, the governor said, with the lunches seniors usually receive at the centers now delivered to their homes.

The Ohio Department of Health reported the state’s first death due to the virus Friday. There are also 169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Friday afternoon.