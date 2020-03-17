Control tower at Chicago’s Midway airport closed after ‘several’ technicians test positive for COVID-19

Multiple backups are reportedly in place to support the air traffic system

CHICAGO (WGN) — The air traffic control tower at Chicago’s Midway Airport was closed Tuesday after “several” technicians tested positive for COVID-19.

The FAA said the closure was temporary and the airport remains open; operations will continue at a reduced rate until the situation is resolved.

“The safety of our staff and the traveling public is the FAA’s top priority. Our controllers, inspectors and others with critical safety or security sensitive roles are essential components of our national airspace,” the FAA said.

There are several canceled flights at Midway at this time.

This is a developing story.