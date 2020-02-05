Congressman Ryan on why he walked out of State of the Union address: “It was like watching professional wrestling”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) — Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan left President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday.

Ryan issued the following statement:

“Tonight I walked out of the State of the Union address. I had enough. It was like watching professional wrestling. it’s all fake.



“Tonight’s address clarified one thing: this President has no strategy for the future. While the stock market is trucking along for millionaires and billionaires, our economy is broken for every day, hardworking Americans. This President wants to point to the unemployment rate, but nothing will take away from the fact that wages have been stagnant for years, and it’s harder than ever for families to make ends meet — even as they work two or three jobs. President Trump didn’t say one word about how we are going to fix our broken pension system that’s swallowing money owed to hard-working people.

“Manufacturing jobs continue to be shipped overseas. Tuition costs are skyrocketing, and every day Americans are being forced to choose between bankruptcy and lifesaving medicine. A constituent of mine from Trumbull County is facing a jaw-dropping $80,000-a-month cost to manage her chronic health condition. But she is not the only one in my district or across the country dealing with these impossible situations.

“We may be more divided than ever as a country, but I know we can all agree that plain and simple: this is wrong. In his State of the Union address, President Trump highlighted the urgent need to provide relief on prescription drug prices. I believe every American should have affordable, high-quality health care, and I agree that we need to move the ball forward on that goal.

“We must come together and chart a path that lifts up our community and positions ourselves as leaders in the economy of the future. Renewing and protecting that promise of opportunity is a battle I fight every single day in Washington, and I look forward to continuing to advocate on behalf of Northeast Ohio.”