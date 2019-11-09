Congressman Ryan Introduces Bill to Rename Youngstown VA Clinic After Army Veteran Carl Nunziato

For his service to the community, Nunziato has been inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan introduced legislation to rename the Youngstown Veterans Affairs Clinic after Carl Nunziato.

Nunziato is a Youngstown native, an Army Veteran and dedicated disabled and veterans’ rights advocated. He graduated from Youngstown State University ROTC as the Distinguished Military Graduated in 1961, commissioning into the U.S. Army.

He served two voluntary tours of combat duty in Vietnam. On his second tour, Nunziato was severely injured and lost both legs while protecting a small Vietnamese village in Soui Da.

Nunziato played a critical part in bringing a VA outpatient clinic to Youngstown and helped build the Veterans Resource Center at Youngstown State University, the only standalone building of its kind in Ohio.

“As we honor Veterans across the country this Monday, it’s my privilege to honor one of Youngstown’s own–Carl Nunziato. He is a true American hero and represents the very best of Ohio,” said Congressman Ryan.

When Nunziato returned to Western Ohio after his second tour, he enrolled in Case Western Reserve University Law School where he earned a law degree in 1971.

Due to his continuous work throughout Mahoning County, there are now curb cuts, wheel chair ramps and other accessibility measures in county public buildings, universities and courthouses.

For his service on active duty, Nunziato has been honored with the Bronze Star, Air Medal, Purple Heart, Vietnam Campaign Medal with three Battle Stars and other awards.

For his service to the community, he has been inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.