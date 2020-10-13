Conchata Ferrell, ‘Two and a Half Men’ actress, dead at 77

Conchata Ferrell arrives at the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday, Sept. 16, 2007, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Actress Conchata Ferrell has died at the age of 77.

Ferrell is known for her role as Berta on the CBS comedy “Two and a Half Men.”

Variety reports her death was a result of complications following a cardiac arrest.

According to Variety, Ferrell was hospitalized in May and spent more than four weeks in the ICU, where she went into cardiac arrest at one point.

We are saddened by the loss of Conchata Ferrell and are grateful for the years she brought us laughs as Berta which will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/pGQaQveSxm — Warner Bros. TV (@warnerbrostv) October 13, 2020

“Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your ‘people’ keeping was perfect,” tweeted “Two and a Half Men” star Charlie Sheen.

💕©️💕 pic.twitter.com/cJMK8APgQV — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) October 13, 2020

Co-star Jon Cryer called Berta “a beautiful human” in a tweet remembering the actress.

“Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers,” wrote Cryer, who played Alan Harper on the hit sitcom. “Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.”