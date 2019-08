Workhorse Group had just $6,000 in sales between March and June

(WKBN) – A company linked with the possible sale of the General Motors Lordstown plant released a weak sales report for the second quarter.

Workhorse Group had just $6,000 in sales between March and June. That’s down from $171,000 a year earlier.

Workhorse shares were down 20% after the news, closing at just $3.17 a share.

The company that would produce electric vehicles at Lordstown is a separate entity called Lordstown Motors Corp. It plans to use Workhorse technology.