Community can get first-hand look at police work with Youngstown Citizen’s Police Academy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department is taking applications for Citizen’s Police Academy.

Citizen’s Police Academy is a way for the community to connect with police and get a first-hand look at what they do daily.

“We’re hoping to get some younger folks involved who are interested and maybe get a closer view on what the police do on a day-to-day basis,” said Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees.

The courses will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday (except Halloween) at Choffin Career and Technical Center. The first course will be held on September 12 and run until November 14.

Those who attend will learn about different types of police work. There will be visits from the K9 unit, bomb squads and SWAT teams. There will also be opportunities for ride alongs and a tour of the 911 call center.

“When you’re out there in the community and you listen to the people and what they tell you that they want from the police, which is another reason why this is a good program. They want accountability, they want trust,” said Delphine Casey, a retired police officer.

Casey will be operating the academy, as she has done for previous citizen academies.

In total, 30 applicants will be accepted. Chief Lees said there will be background checks done, and you must be 18 or older to attend.

To reserve a spot, call 330-742-8921.