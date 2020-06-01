Columbus Police halts inbound traffic to the city

WKBN.com
by: NBC 4 Staff
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say inbound traffic into the city has been temporarily halted.
Police say outbound traffic is still allowed.
Police ask that people have work and/or personal ID on-hand in vehicles.
TRAFFIC ALERT 6/1/20 10:13am:🚧 Inbound traffic into the city is temporarily halted.Outbound traffic is allowed.Have a work and/or personal ID on hand in your vehicle.Thank you for your patience & understanding. #Columbus #ColumbusOhio pic.twitter.com/reUmaJIEW6— Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) June 1, 2020
