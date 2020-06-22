Columbus mayor responds to video of ‘disabled man’ who witnesses say was maced by police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is responding to claims CPD officers maced an unarmed man with prosthetic legs at a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Sunday night.

“I have seen the video and photo of the disabled man downtown last night. We are taking the matter very seriously and working diligently to find video, photos and additional information,” he tweeted.

The video of the unidentified man has gone viral on the Columbus Reddit page.

Sunday night after several days of peaceful protests in the city and after several hours of peaceful demonstrations in downtown, things took a tense turn Sunday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. police started breaking up the crowd near the Ohio Statehouse with officers using their bikes and pushing them into the wooden signs protesters were holding and eventually pepper spray.

Less than a week ago, Ginther issued a directive to CPD prohibiting the use of tear gas and pepper spray to clear streets and disperse peaceful protests.

But Sunday night Ginther tweeted saying the use of mace and pepper spray that afternoon was “appropriate.”

NBC4 has reached out to the Columbus Division of Police and witnesses for comment.