Columbus firefighter tests positive for coronavirus

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A firefighter has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) according to the Columbus Fire Division.

Fire officials say a 35-year-old firefighter who was assigned to Fire Station 24 at Karl and Morse Roads became ill last week.

Officials say the firefighter is being isolated at his home and is under physician care.

Currently, in Franklin County, there are three confirmed cases including the 35-year-old firefighter.

At 2pm Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health will release updated numbers on the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio. Watch Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health’s 3pm press conference on our coronavirus in Ohio page.

