Youngstown investigators combing Mahoning River for evidence in death investigations

Detectives combed the river on the west side near the area where the remains of Kricket Rinebold were found in January

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Police Department’s Detective Bureau, along with the city fire department, have been searching the Mahoning River for evidence in two death investigations.

Detectives are combing the river on the west side near the area where the remains of Kricket Rinebold, 38, were found in January.

Her remains were found by an Ohio Department of Transportation crew off of Interstate 680.

Rinebold, of Pennsylvania, had been missing since the summer. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

Police are also searching for the body of a homeless man who may have fallen into the river over a year ago during a fight. Crews entered there near the Marshal Street Bridge.

In the Rinebold case, detectives are using rakes and shovels to comb through any debris on the riverbank and a boat also entered the water thee.

Some bones were found there, but they were determined to be animal bones. Assisting with the analysis of the bones is Dr. Loren Lease of the Youngstown State University Anthropology Department.

Detective Sgt. Dave Sweeney, who heads up missing persons for the department, said investigators decided to search this week because of the nice weather.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.