YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal doesn’t consider an unsolved homicide a cold case because, at least for him, the case never goes cold.

Whenever he gets a chance, he revisits unsolved homicides he has been assigned to, one of those being the 2017 death of Edward Memmer, 53.

Memmer’s remains were found Nov, 30, 2017, by a city wastewater crew in a wooded area at Erie Street and Earle Avenue. Memmer was dismembered and his remains were found in several garbage bags.

It was estimated that he had been dead for three to six days before he was found. His death was ruled a homicide and the cause was listed as “death by unknown means,” according to the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.

Zubal responded when the remains were found but did not have much to go on or do until the next day, when the coroner’s office was able to identify Memmer through fingerprints. Now, he said, he had a direction to go in.

“I went from going home to basically staying for God knows how many hours,” Zubal said.

Now that he had an identity, Zubal wanted to find a crime scene. He managed to find that after getting a warrant to search the address listed as Memmer’s South Side home. He said investigators believe Memmer was killed at his house.

Zubal said there was movement in the case in August, when he learned some new information. He said he believes that whoever killed Memmer was an acquaintance of his. He also said Memmer was on disability and lived in his neighborhood for a long time. His house is no longer there.

Zubal said the case, like all unsolved homicides, “sticks with me,” and he tries to work on it whenever he has time from juggling other, more recent cases.

“These cases never go away for us,” Zubal said. “I don’t like to call this a cold case because it’s really not.”

Anyone with information can call Zubal at 330-742-8242 or CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE.