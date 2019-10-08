Sister, aunt of East Liverpool triple homicide victims still hopes for arrest, 46 years later

Rhoda Monigold said she believes that whoever killed her sister and niece has killed again due to the level of violence in the crime

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — For over 46 years, Rhoda Monigold has had a hole in her heart.

That hole has been there since the murder of her sister, Linda Morris, 22, and niece, Angela Lynn, 4. They were found bludgeoned to death July 30, 1973, in the East Liverpool furniture store of Earl Tweed, 75, who was also killed.

Linda was four months pregnant at the time she was murdered. The case is still unsolved.

But Monigold, who was just 13 when her sister died, has more than a hole in her heart. She is leery of people when talking about the case, afraid they have their own interests in mind and not justice.

She is also mistrustful of others, because they may be linked to the crime, or as she said in a phone interview recently: “I don’t trust anybody because anybody could be somebody.”

“My whole life has been a struggle,” she said.

The case has been one that has confounded generations of investigators.

City police were helped by the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office. There were at least two dozen pieces of evidence collected at the scene. At one point, investigators traveled to another city in Ohio to interview a person who matched a description of the suspect. After speaking to him, the investigators flew back to East Liverpool empty-handed.

According to “Death On Dresden Avenue,” a publication of the East Liverpool Historical Society by the late Glenn Waight, a nurse from Chicago discovered the bodies just before 1 p.m.

Angela Lynn was still alive when investigators found her but she died shortly after. Investigators found a hammer, wrench and steak knife near Tweed’s body, Haight wrote. Tweed had been stabbed between 21 and 28 times.

Police found papers belonging to Tweed about a block away from the store. A man who Haight said was a suspect ran into a boy on the street and threatened him until the boy was able to wriggle free and run away.

Despite the fact the crime took place at a busy time of day, police had no witnesses.

Investigators speculated Tweed was attacked as he was getting ready for lunch because the makings of a sandwich were found on a chair near his body.

Monigold said she has to believe that whoever committed the murders killed again because the level of violence needed to carry out the murders is not something that can be shut off.

Monigold said her sister was at the store looking for a home to rent from Tweed, who owned some property.

“She was very easy going. Very nice,” Monigold said. “She just dressed her daughter up like a Barbie doll. She was timid and quiet.”

Her niece, Monigold said, “was pretty much like her mother.”

Monigold said her brother in law did manage to remarry and he had other children. When he died, his second wife arranged for his ashes to be buried with Linda.

“That’s a hell of a woman,” Monigold said of her sister-in-law.

The case has weighed on her over the years, especially because of how it affected her late mother, Monigold said.

“My mother, I watched her suffer,” Monigold said. “I understand that pain. It leaves a big, gaping hole.”

East Liverpool police did not return a message seeking comment.

At the time, Waight reported, the Fraternal Order Of Police lodge for East Liverpool and Wellsville offered a $500 reward for information on the killings.

The reward has never been claimed.

WKBN reported on the case in 2008. You can watch that story from our archives in the video above.

This story is part of a series of cold cases that WKBN is examining.

Do you have a cold case that you’d like us to look into further? Submit a cold case to WKBN.