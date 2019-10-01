Siblings say they are realistic about missing sister from Youngstown

They both said they know she is not coming back to them alive, but they still want to know what happened to her after she went missing in 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Keena Hardy and Keith Wilson are realistic about their missing sister, Kimberly Wilson-Talley.

They both said they know she is not coming back to them alive. However, they still want to find out what happened to her so they can give her a proper burial.

“It’s definitely a struggle. We don’t have any type of closure,” Hardy said of her sister, who was reported missing to city police on Jan. 19, 2017. “We know she’s not coming back. We just want closure to give her a proper resting place.”

“I want justice for my sister,” added Wilson, who has lived for several years in Arkansas. “No family member should have to go through this at all. Everybody deserves peace. My sister deserves peace.”

An aunt of Wilson-Talley’s reported her missing to police after she was told by neighbors at the Magnolia Avenue apartment complex where she had lived that she had not been seen for several weeks. Police searched her apartment, but she was not there. Reports did not note any signs of foul play.

Wilson-Talley also has throat cancer and she had missed several recent appointments for treatment when she was reported missing.

Her car was found Jan. 24, 2017, in the back yard of a home in the 1700 block of South Heights Avenue and towed for evidence.

However, at some point in the case, someone had tried to sell her car to Donnell Ford but was not able to do so.

Detective Sgt. Dave Sweeney, who heads up missing persons’ cases for the department, said he has collected DNA from Wilson-Talley’s family members and submitted it to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, or NAMUS.

NAMUS will hold onto the DNA until they have something to test it against.

Sweeney said he talked to a person of interest in the case, but the conversation did not go very far once the person asked for a lawyer.

When he takes on a missing persons’ case and talks to family members, Sweeney said he often asks for their perspective on the case, such as where they think the missing person might be or who the missing person’s friends are or if they are in a relationship.

Sweeney also added he asks family members to tell him any character traits the person has so he can get a better idea of where they may be or what might have happened to them.

Wilson and Hardy both said their sister was a very caring and generous person.

“She was a very fun person,” Hardy said.

Their mother, Caroline Wilson, was murdered in 1991. Wilson said that Wilson-Talley is his older sister and she took on the role of mom for him after their mother was murdered.

“She’s always been protective of me,” Wilson said of her. “After my mom passed, she always filled that role.”

Compounding things for Wilson is that he is slowly losing his vision, which makes it harder for him to come back to Youngstown and be around family members for comfort.

Shortly after her sister was reported missing, Hardy said she got a letter in the mail from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission showing a man driving her sister’s car and her sister in the passenger’s seat with a hood over her face. Hardy received the letter because the car went through a toll gate without paying.

Wilson and Hardy both have their own ideas on who is involved in their sister’s disappearance, but Hardy said if her sister died in an accident or natural causes, she wants to know so the family can give her a proper burial, say goodbye to her and move on.

“Just closure — that’s all we want,” Hardy said.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the Youngstown Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-742-8911.