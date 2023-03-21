YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – I need your help.

After 20 years of covering crime, it’s usually people asking me for help. Whether it’s cops, attorneys, tipsters, or family members of victims, not a week goes by that someone asks me to look into something for them or to do a story on something.

Sometimes I can help. Sometimes I can’t. Sometimes when I can’t help people understand, and sometimes, they don’t.

But that’s OK. That’s how this business operates, especially when emotions are involved.

But now I’m the one who needs the help. I need anyone who is a relative or a friend of a victim of an unsolved homicide in Youngstown from 2001 to today to get in touch with me. My contact information is below.

Here’s why:

Every year around New Year’s Day, I look over notes or stories and try to conjure a couple of big projects I can do for the year ahead. Some of these I have been able to do, and some I haven’t.

When I looked over my work at the end of 2022, one of the things I was doing on a slow day was typing all of the unsolved homicides in the City of Youngstown since 2001 into a file on my computer. I figured it would be a good thing to have.

It took most of an afternoon (I am a fast typist, as anyone who has ever worked with me can attest), and when I was finished, there were 276 names typed up.

That’s a lot of names.

I knew when I was finished that I wanted to do something with that list in 2023, but I was not sure how I could accomplish that. It took me a while to figure it out, which is typical;

I am going to do a story on every one of those unsolved homicides.

And to do that, that’s where the help part comes in. I am hoping to speak to as many friends or relatives of anyone on that list as possible. I want to tell our readers what these people were like. I want to make a personal connection, not only to tell their stories but to perhaps make someone who knows something about their case pick up the phone and call police.

That’s a lot of stories, and while I finally decided on my project (or at least one of them, because I have a few others), I instantly had other questions.

The main one was how will I do this?

Will I do a story a week? Will I do them in order? What happens if I can’t find a detective or officer who handled the case? What if I can’t get a family or friend of a victim to talk to me?

This led to a delay in starting while I tried to figure it out, and after bouncing around some ideas with friends and colleagues, I decided I would start as soon as possible with cases where there is information or people available to talk to.

If there is a case where a detective or family member can’t or won’t talk, I’ll still do the story. I have access to old newscasts and old newspaper stories (several of which I probably wrote), so I can still get something out there, so they won’t be forgotten.

And I believe that is important. One of the things that still strikes me to this day is how we move on from case to case. Go to a crime scene and they haul away a body in the coroner’s van. You type the story and follow the case and move on to the next one. A jury verdict is delivered in a murder case. Do the story and move on to the next one.

Obviously, I have feelings, but except for a few cases that stand out and sometimes hit me in the dead of night, I move on. I cover the next one.

But a lot of people can’t move on, because it’s too painful. While maybe we have forgotten, they haven’t.

And we need to know that in Youngstown. I am not naive enough to expect a flood of phone calls to detectives or people rushing to the police department in the dead of night to unburden themselves with the information they’ve harbored for years.

But you never know. In the last four years, police have been able to solve missing persons’ cases dating back to the 1990s. In each case, they went public with their information and asked for help, and in each case, they got tips that helped them at least get an identity. So it can and does work at times.

Maybe enough of these stories will break through the cycle of apathy that grips some of our neighborhoods.

The stories won’t be in chronological order, and I know I won’t finish all of them this year. But I’ll keep doing them. I’ll keep at it until I’m done. I’ll be keeping track. Since I started doing cold cases at WKBN in 2019 I have spotlighted several of those homicides, and I will revisit them after I make my way through the list.

I am also hoping that if no one talks when I do the initial story, someone will call in and I’ll do a follow-up. It is so much better when I can tell people what a person was like so I can make that personal connection with a reader who may know something. I want that connection to spur them to call police.

I know not everyone will be happy with this. I’m dredging up old wounds. And I get that.

But I look at those names and I can’t help but feel empty. So many wasted lives. So many people walking around carrying scars.

That’s why I need your help. And so do they.

If anyone is a friend or relative of a homicide victim in Youngstown from 2001 to 2023 whose case is unsolved, please email Joe Gorman at joseph.gorman@wkbn.com.