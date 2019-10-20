Man indicted in 2012 Salem cold case murder

Kevin Kirby was indicted by a grand jury last week in relation to the murder of 43-year-old Melinda Todd

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A man already in prison on unrelated felonies has been charged in connection to a Columbiana County cold case from 2012.

Forty-four-year-old Kevin Kirby was indicted by a grand jury last week in relation to the murder of 43-year-old Melinda Todd.

Kirby is charged with aggravated murder, attempted murder and tampering with evidence.

He is currently an inmate at the Belmont Correctional Institution serving a nine-month sentence on charges of workers comp fraud, theft and tampering with records.

Kirby’s new charges stem from an investigation by the Columbiana County Prosecutor’s Office and Ohio Attorney General’s Office into Todd’s death.

Todd was found dead in her home on State Route 45 in Salem back on Dec. 3, 2012.

Her 5-year-old grandson was also attacked and severely hurt but survived.

Investigators say their assailant beat them with a blunt instrument inside the house.

“This indictment would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of the cold case team which included investigators from our office. It has been a privilege to work with these extraordinary detectives over the last two years with whom we have worked diligently to bring justice for the family of Melinda Todd and her grandson,” said Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney John Gamble.

First News will continue to follow the latest developments in this case, so be sure to stick with us both on air and online.