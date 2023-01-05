YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It was a night of cards and friends for Thomas Huff before he was found shot to death at a table in his East Side home.

That was Sept. 4, 2020. The lead investigator on the case, Detective Sgt. Anthony Vitullo, is still trying to piece together the case to find out who killed Huff.

Huff, 49, was shot several times at a table in his home. He was found by a man and a woman who were playing cards and left. They were gone between 15 and 30 minutes, and when they came back at about 10 p.m., they found Huff dead.

Because there were several people at the home before Huff was killed, there were a lot of people for Vitullo to interview. He said the word was that Huff owed someone money, but he was not able to confirm that.

But while there were a lot of people to interview, that made investigators’ jobs tougher in a sense because there were a lot of stories to straighten out, Vitullo said.

There was no evidence that anything was taken from Huff or the home, Vitullo said. All the doors of the home were open as well, so no one forced their way inside.

“It just looked like he was sitting at his table, and whoever was sitting there with him shot him,” Vitullo said.

There are some people in the case who Vitullo said are “persons of interest,” but he added he needs more evidence to make his case.

Huff’s family is from out of town, but they do check in regularly on the status of the case, Vitullo said.

If anyone has any information, they can contact the Detective Bureau at 330-742-8911.