YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In what might have been his last song, Reshaud Biggs Sr. rapped about how his mother was worried about his life on the streets.

She had good reason to worry.

Jeneen Biggs had lost Reshaud’s father to street violence, and her son had sold drugs and served a prison sentence for involuntary manslaughter.

Jeneen, 53, said Reshaud had plans to move to California and concentrate on his music and she was hoping he would be on the straight and narrow soon.

But that was not to be.

Reshaud was shot and killed about 3 a.m. July 14, 2019, as he sat in a car in the 300 block of East Lucius Avenue. The case is unsolved.

But it would not get easier for Jeneen. Reshaud’s son and her grandson, Reshaud Biggs Jr., was shot and killed just after 10 p.m. July 18, 2021, while he was pumping gas at East Avondale and South avenues, just a block away from where his father was killed. One person has been charged in his death.

Jeneen has lost three people she loved to the violence in Youngstown. When asked how she still has the will to go on, she replied quickly and succinctly: “it’s a struggle.”

***

Reshaud was 5 when his father, John Smith, 29, died Feb. 3, 1991, at the former Southside Medical Center after he was found with gunshot wounds in the 1600 block of Gertrude Place. His death was the fourth homicide in a year that would see a then-record 59 people killed, kicking off an era of unprecedented violence in the city that some say forever shapes Youngstown’s narrative as a place steeped in mind-numbing poverty and violence.

For Jeneen, a South Side native who attended Cleveland and Princeton Elementary schools and graduated from South High School, she was now a single mother raising Reshaud and a brother and a sister.

Still living on the South Side, she spoke in her darkened living room as Reshaud looked down from the large, framed pictures that covered the walls. The walls in the small dining room and the stairway were also covered with pictures of her oldest son. There were pictures of Reshaud in formal wear, or smoking a big cigar, hugging his mother, hanging out with his friends, or just laying back with his hands behind his head and relaxing.

“I was 16 when I had my son,” Jeneen told a visitor. “We literally grew up together.”

“I had to step up to the plate and play the father and mother role for him. But I guess it wasn’t enough.”

She doesn’t need the pictures to know how painful it is to be without Reshaud.

“I live it every day,” she said. “It’s on repeat for me.”

***

Reshaud had been in trouble with the law before, and Jeneen did not shrink from that fact. She said he was selling drugs because he was able to make a lot of money but she said she worried about him constantly and wanted him to stop.

“He sold drugs to make a living,” Jeneen said.

Because of his past, there were a lot of suspects, but one of the investigators on his case, Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert, said detectives have made some progress even though it has been almost three years since he was killed.

Lambert said police have been able to clear several people who were suspects at one time, and they have a theory about why Biggs was killed. He did not, however, want to share that theory, at least not yet.

One of the things about Reshaud’s murder that he did share, however, was that it spawned another homicide a few weeks after he was killed, the kind of rewind that has plagued the city since the ’90s.

***

From a young age, Jeneen said Reshaud was a leader.

“They called him the ‘El Block General,'” she said of the boys, then later teens and young men, Reshaud hung out with on East Lucius Avenue growing up.

He played football for the Little Redmen and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. He rapped under the name P Hustle and was the CEO of his own record label, “Da Hustle Entertainment,” and he was part of the Empire Records stable of talent at the time of his death.

He had other plans besides music. He wanted to leave “The Game” — the term those in the drug trade use to describe it — and move to California and open a clothing store. He was also a big Dallas Cowboys fan.

“He had smarts,” Jeneen said. “He was a very good person.”

“He was just always a go-getter. He was into doing a lot of things,” she said as Reshaud looked down from the pictures on the wall.

“I miss him a lot. I miss him so much. It was always just me and my kids.”

***

Besides the pictures, Reshaud still lives on in his music, which can be found on YouTube. He made several videos that were mostly shot on the South Side or downtown.

He raps about his world, and while it may be a world that is alien to most, it wasn’t to him. He is always surrounded by others in his videos as he confronts the realities of life in general and Youngstown in particular.

His brother, Darrin Davis, said Reshaud was heavily influenced by Tupac, and the similarities can be seen in his lyrics and even his look.

In his video “No Turning Back” shot in 2014, Reshaud is filmed walking down the steps of the Mahoning County Jail. He raps that it is a place he does not want to go back to, but he was not set on changing his ways.

“I’m neck-deep in the game,” he says. “I ain’t turning back.”

He talks about those ways further in August 2019 in “White Rocks,” which was released on YouTube just a couple of weeks after he was killed, saying that he is only living the life the world made for him.

“They try to give you time and blame you for the life you chose,” he raps. “When they brought you in the hood and gave you guns and dope.”

But Jeneen says she always worried about those ways, and Reshaud acknowledged those worries in “White Rocks.”

“She said ‘you’re moving like your daddy; she knew the streets had me,'” Reshaud said of his mother’s worries.

It was almost like a bad movie because Jeneen said she saw her son when he left the house and he told her he would come back.

“I left for plans and told my Mama, it won’t take that long,” he rapped in “White Rocks.” “She looked me in the eyes and said, ‘Son, just make it home.'”

But he never did.

***

So now all Jeneen has left are the pictures and the music and the grandchildren — 12 of them. They ask about their father, and she tells them the truth, she says.

“I just want the killer caught,” she said of her son’s case. “It’s not ever gonna bring my son back. He didn’t bother nobody.”

This story is part of a series of cold cases that WKBN is examining. Do you have a cold case that you’d like us to look into further? Submit a cold case to WKBN.

Anyone with information on Reshaud’s murder can call the Youngstown Police Detective Bureau at 330-742-8911; or CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE.

Reshaud M. “P. Hustle” Biggs, Sr. obituary