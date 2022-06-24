SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — A well-planned crime. Several possible motives. No witnesses.

That makes for a cold case, as in the unsolved June 6, 1986, shooting death of Dick Hubbard, 48, who was gunned down about 11:45 p.m. as he walked into his apartment at 595 Continental Apartments.

The case is one of two cold cases that the Salem Police Department is working on in coordination with the cold case unit formed by the Columbiana County Prosecutor’s Office, said Chief J.T. Panezott.

The prosecutor’s office spotlighted the case June 6 on the anniversary of Hubbard’s death.

Hubbard was the co-owner, along with his then estranged wife, of a truck stop on state Route 7 near Columbiana and a restaurant in Wellsville. According to The Vindicator at the time, he was returning home from the Wellsville restaurant when he was killed by someone wielding a 12-gauge shotgun.

Panezott came onto the department three years after the murder, when the detective on the case was still working for Salem police. He said the case was one of those ones that were talked about among other officers in the department.

Investigators at the time of the killing told The Vindicator that someone had cut the wires to the apartment building’s phone lines and security lighting, giving the impression that Hubbard’s death was well planned.

A neighbor had heard a gunshot and called police, and an officer arrived within two minutes, but Hubbard was already dead, the newspaper reported.

In the days that followed, police had several potential motives, including:

— Robbery. Hubbard supposedly had a briefcase with receipts from one of his businesses when he was shot and killed. The suitcase was not with him when he was found by police. Current Columbiana County Prosecutor Vito Abruzzino said the briefcase was found a few days after Hubbard was killed.

— Organized crime. Hubbard had faced gambling charges in February 1986 after a raid by members of the county sheriff’s office uncovered gambling machines at his truck stop. The charges were later dropped before he was killed. Abruzzino said the FBI examined the gambling machine angle in the 1990s.

“They [investigators] chased leads on that for years,” Abruzzino said.

— Revenge. In 1965, Hubbard had killed a man outside a Columbiana bar after he punched the man and the man hit his head on the pavement, according to The Vindicator. Hubbard was placed on three years probation after being charged with manslaughter.

Besides the FBI, Abruzzino said Salem police also put a lot of time in on the case in the 1990s.

Panezott and Abruzzino both said that the cold case task force will be a help because investigators will be able to transfer paper files to a digital format, which makes things easier for investigators to study.

Also, both said a new generation of investigators with fresher eyes may be able to find something that was missed previously or look at the evidence and come up with a new angle.

The task force has the benefit of a paid intern this summer who can help to digitize the paper files in the case, Abruzzino said.

Panezott said the department is also looking at the unsolved April 9, 1972, double homicide of Gregory Mustric, 72, and a 69-year-old neighbor, Mary Moga.

The pair were shot to death at Mustrick’s 244 S. Howard St. store. Mustrick died of a gunshot wound to the chest while Moga was tied up in a chair and shot in the head, according to The Vindicator.

Money in the store was not taken, according to reports at the time. The pair were found by Mustric’s brother at about 10 a.m. on a Sunday. The last time anyone had contact with them was 6 p.m. the day before they were killed.

Anyone with information on either case can call Salem police at 330-337-7811 or the tip line for the cold case task force at 330-420-0150.