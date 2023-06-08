BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- On Thursday, the Boardman Police Department will host a press conference to give an update on a 1975 death investigation of a 13-year-old boy.

David Evans went missing in January 1975. A few days later he was found dead in a parking lot near Route 224 and Market Street.

Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth says this news conference will be an update on the murder of Evans.

The press conference will be in the Boardman Township Trustees Conference Room at 2 p.m. Attorney General Dave Yost will join Law Enforcement to provide an update on the case.

Back in January, Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth announced they would reexamine the Evans case. This was announced during a press conference dealing with the Brad Bellino cold case. During that press conference, police identified the suspect in the Bellino case as Joseph Norman Hill.

We will have updates on our website with more information following Thursday’s press conference.