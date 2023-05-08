YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It was the type of call that can be routine, especially on midnight turn; a suspicious person.

Usually, they are unfounded, but occasionally, officers find something. Sometimes it’s the suspicious person themselves, or perhaps a stolen car or some contraband.

And sometimes, they find a body. Or two.

That was the case Jan. 22, 2001, when officers were sent to check for a suspicious person at about 1:10 a.m. in the 1300 block of Berwick Avenue on the East Side and instead found two people shot to death in the front seat of a car in the drive of a vacant house.

The deaths of Margaret Simons, 22, and Antonie Barnett, 27, are still unsolved.

They were found in a car that was parked in a 1350 Berwick Ave. drive. Police were called to the address for a suspicious car or a suspicious person.

A witness told police that the car was parked in the drive for several hours with the brake lights on. That witness also said they saw someone dragging a garbage bag between two homes but added that the home where the car was found was a well-known place where people cut through the yard.

Another witness also saw the brake lights on the car but nothing else. No one heard any gunshots.

Police found a spent slug in the back seat of the car the two were in. One of the back doors was also open when officers arrived, reports said.

No one reported hearing any gunshots in the area.

Simons and Barnette were two of the 34 people murdered in 2001.

Anyone with information on their case or any of the cases below can call the police department Detective Bureau at 330-742-8911 or CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE.

2001 Unsolved Homicides

Jan. 12: Terril Mitchum, 18, of Columbus, is found shot to death a short distance from a home in the 100 block of Kenmore Avenue in a shootout that wounded two other men.

Jan. 22: Margaret Simons, 22 and Antoine Barnett, 27, are found shot to death in a car parked in the drive of a vacant 1350 Berwick Ave. home.

March 9: Thomas Hawk, 65, is found shot in the head near a payphone outside a 718 Belmont Ave. store.

March 31: Ernestine Fears, 50, is found dead in the road at Cantwell and Carson on the East Side. There are tire tracks on her body.

May 2: James Robinson, 24, is shot to death in a car he was riding in on Logan Avenue.

June 4: Clint Wright, 42, is found shot in the head at a business on Kenmore Avenue where he was a janitor.

June 17: Jerome Williams, 20, is shot to death as he walked in the middle of Hylda Avenue.

July 21: Alphonso James, 41, is found with gunshot wounds to the head at Lansdowne and Arch in a wooded area on the East Side.

Aug. 23: Vaschon May, 24, is found shot to death in the woods behind a home in the 1000 block of Erie Street.

Aug. 26: Jonathan McClendon, 23, is killed in a drive-by shooting at Hudson and West Princeton.

Aug. 28: Anthony Bailey, 23, runs into a McGuffey Road bar and dies after being shot several times on Miami Avenue.

Sept. 28: Scottie Hornbuckle, 22, is found shot to death in his Parkview Avenue home.

Sept. 30: Terrence L. Green, 30, is found shot to death outside the former Uptown Theater on Market Street

Oct. 31: Hyland Burton, 23, is shot several times at a home in the 100 block of Tod Lane.

Nov. 1: Michael J. Green, 52, is found shot to death in the drive of a home in the 1700 block of Rosedale Avenue after being shot on Cohasset Drive.

Nov. 28: Ollie Hightower, 53, is shot in the head in his Sycamore Avenue home.

Dec. 17: Daniel Harris, 46, dies after being shot as he drives past the Party Pantry on Glenwood Avenue.

Dec. 23: Levon Hill, 49, is shot to death in his South Avenue apartment. Kent police find his vehicle two days later.