Coal giant Robert Murray passes away just days after announcing retirement

News

by: Stephanie Grindley

Posted: / Updated:

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Five days after announcing his retirement as Chairman of the Board for Murray Energy, Robert E. Murray passed away early Sunday in his early 80s, according to a highly placed source within the West Virginia coal industry.

Murray was known throughout the Ohio Valley as a coal miner, mining engineer, company founder, job creator, and philanthropist.

The late coal CEO only recently filed for black lung benefits, saying he was heavily dependent on oxygen.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com