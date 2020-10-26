Coal giant Robert Murray passes away just days after announcing retirement

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Five days after announcing his retirement as Chairman of the Board for Murray Energy, Robert E. Murray passed away early Sunday in his early 80s, according to a highly placed source within the West Virginia coal industry.

Murray was known throughout the Ohio Valley as a coal miner, mining engineer, company founder, job creator, and philanthropist.

The late coal CEO only recently filed for black lung benefits, saying he was heavily dependent on oxygen.

