Cleveland police investigate after 10-year-old shot in drive-by on east side

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 10-year-old boy was shot in the back today in Cleveland, police confirm. He was reportedly shot on the 3200 block of East 117th Street in a drive-by.

The young boy was sent to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, police report. Cleveland EMS described his condition as critical.

Police said that after an initial investigation, the boy was not the target of the shooting, but that no suspect information is known at this time.

Police did not have any other information, but FOX 8 will continue to update this story as we know more.

