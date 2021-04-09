Cleveland man indicted for multiple sexual assaults, kidnappings

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Burks has been charged with eight counts of rape, seven counts of kidnapping and six counts of gross sexual imposition

CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Christian Burks, 27, has been indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on multiple charges of sexual assault and kidnapping.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Micahel C. O’Malley announced Burks has been charged with eight counts of rape, seven counts of kidnapping and six counts of gross sexual imposition.

“Christian Burks is a serial sexual predator,” O’Malley said. “He will be held accountable for his actions.”

Additionally, he has been charged with one count of abduction, one count of domestic violence, one count of theft and one count of misuse of a credit card.

The Cleveland Division of Police’s Sex Crimes Unit conducted an investigation that connected Burks to the crimes leading to his indictment.

Burks allegedly began sexually assaulting women in Cleveland in December of 2018 until December of 2020.

He’s been accused of assaulting women who became separated from their groups in Cleveland bars and gas stations, allegedly stealing one victim’s credit cards as he fled.

Burks allegedly fought with a woman near West 38th Street and Vine Court, abducted the victim and fled in his vehicle.

After Burks pled not guilty in his arraignment Friday, the judge set a $250,000 bond and his first pretrial hearing for 9 a.m. April 15.