CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Clinic and the International Business Machines Corporation unveiled the first quantum computer in the world dedicated solely to healthcare research Monday evening.

IBM says the computer is so powerful that it can solve problems that today’s most powerful supercomputers cannot.

The Cleveland Clinic is calling it “a new frontier.”

“We’re very excited because it is going to allow us to advance research, advance discovery, advance medical care, but we’re also very excited because it will create a lot of jobs,” said Tom Mihaljevic, CEO of the Cleveland Clinic.

The computer is the result of a years-long partnership between the clinic and IBM.