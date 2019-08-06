City of Youngstown to replace sidewalks on four streets leading up to schools

As a part of the Safe Routes to School Project, the city is replacing 4-foot wide deteriorated sidewalks on four different streets.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown will be removing and replacing sections of several sidewalks leading up to two elementary schools.

Matta Avenue, Bouquet Avenue and Glenellen Avenue leading up to William Holmes McGuffey Elementary School, as well as Williamson Avenue leading up to Williamson Elementary School will all see improvements on their sidewalks.

There will be new curbs installed, manhole adjustments, traffic signs and driveway apron reconstruction. As well, traffic signal upgrades will be done at the Williamson Avenue/Market Street intersection to provide signalized crosswalks.

This is all a part of a $317,000 project which will begin in the summer of 2020.

The city of Youngstown is currently seeking comments from the public about the impact this project could have socially, environmentally or economically. All comments may be submitted by September 3, 2019.

Comments on this project can be submitted to Charles Shasho, deputy director of Public Works, 26 S. Phelps Street, Youngstown, Ohio, 44503, 330-742-8800, cshasho@YoungstownOhio.gov.